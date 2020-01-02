× Fire destroys boat, badly damages 3 other vehicles

SAN DIEGO — A fire at a vehicle storage lot in Rancho San Diego Thursday destroyed a roughly 15-foot-long motor boat and badly damaged three vehicles.

The blaze was reported around 6:50 a.m. at a dirt lot on Jamacha Way just east of state Route 54, San Miguel Fire Battalion Chief Andy Lawler said.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found a roughly 15-foot-long fiber glass motor boat ablaze along with three vehicles next to it, Lawler said.

It took fire crews about 20 minutes using foam to stop the diesel fuel from burning, he said. The boat was destroyed and three vehicles next to it sustained heavy damage.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire was under investigation.