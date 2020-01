VENTURA, Calif. — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.0 shook off the coast of Ventura County Thursday morning.

The temblor was registered by the U.S. Geological Survey about 15 miles south of Port Hueneme. The earthquake shook at an estimated depth of about 6 miles.

Light shaking was felt in areas as far away as Irvine, El Monte and Santa Barbara, KTLA reports.

According to the National Weather Service, the earthquake did not pose a tsunami risk.

Tsunami Info Stmt: M4.1 060mi SW Los Angeles, California 0213PST Jan 2: Tsunami NOT expected #NTWC — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) January 2, 2020

No damage or injuries were reported.