2 injured when big rig pins car on freeway ramp

SAN DIEGO — Two people were injured Thursday, one seriously, when a car and a big rig collided on a Fairmount Park-area freeway ramp, authorities reported.

The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. on the connector from westbound state Route 94 to southbound Interstate 15, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Emergency crews had to free the driver of the passenger vehicle from the wreckage, said Monica Munoz, spokeswoman for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Medics took the motorist and a second person to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where one was admitted for treatment of major trauma and the other for minor injuries, Munoz said.

The accident left the freeway ramp closed through late morning.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.