Coast Guard airlifts woman from cruise ship off San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO — The Coast Guard airlifted a woman from a cruise ship off the coast of San Diego after she suffered an apparent stroke Wednesday.

Authorities said the 68-year-old woman was on the ship Viking Sun about 225 miles south of San Diego when she started showing symptoms of the stroke.

The Coast Guard sent a helicopter crew, which was joined by a San Diego Fire-Rescue team, to meet the ship at sea around 8:30 a.m.

Rescuers lowered a rescuer in a basket to the deck to assess the woman, then hoisted her safely up to the helicopter.

The woman reached Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla just after 12:30 p.m.

Authorities did not immediately release details on the woman’s condition.