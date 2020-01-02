Calif. parents embrace new diaper tax repeal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- California families are starting the new year with tax-free diapers.

The diaper tax repeal, which took effect Jan. 1, is included in the state budget for the next two years.

“That’s amazing. Diapers are expensive, so it helps," one parent told FOX 5. "Every little penny helps.”

Assembly Bill 66 was championed by California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez. Addressing parents' diaper needs has been one of her top priorities as a state lawmaker.

"This year, thanks to the support of our governor, we were able to finally repeal the sales tax on children’s diapers — saving the average family $100 a year per child in diaper taxes. Now we work toward making this tax repeal permanent," Gonzalez told FOX 5.

The tax break will cost the state an estimated $35 million in annual revenue loss, according to the Assembly Committee on Revenue and Taxation.

Supporters say the tax exemption is necessary -- not only for a healthy child, but for the well-being of an entire family.

"Any amount of money that they don’t have to spend on diapers is money they spend on other things, like rent, transportation, things like that for their children," said Jeanne Hansen, the director of pregnancy and family resource center Birthline in Clairemont and Chula Vista.

Every year, the nonprofit provides thousands of parents with food, housing, case management and other services at its two locations. Hansen says diapers is one of the organization's greatest needs.

Over the past two years, Gonzales helped secure more than $11 million in the state budget to open and expand diaper banks throughout the state.

Birthline, along with dozens of other nonprofits, receives diapers through a grant from the San Diego Food Bank.