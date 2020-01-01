Woman shot during robbery dies, boy arrested

SAN DIEGO — An 18-year-old woman wounded during a robbery in the Nestor neighborhood of San Diego has died, and a 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with homicide, authorities said Tuesday.

The shooting occurred Dec. 21 during a robbery in the area of 2600 Biola Ave., according to San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs.

Richella Funiestas, of San Diego, was taken to Paradise Valley Hospital where she died Thursday, Dobbs said.

Homicide detectives joined the investigation and located a 16-year-old boy who was already in custody on an unrelated case, Dobbs said. He was charged with homicide but his name was not released because he is a juvenile.