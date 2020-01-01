Victim shoots man attempting to steal cell phone

SAN DIEGO — Police Wednesday were investigating an early morning incident during which one man allegedly attempted to rob another of his cell phone, and was hospitalized after being shot by the attempted robbery victim.

It happened about 6:30 a.m. at 3100 45th Street in the Swan Canyon neighborhood of City Heights, San Diego Police Department Officer Dino Delimitros said.

“An argument between two men turned violent when one of the men attempted to rob the other of his cell phone,” said Delimitros. “The robbery victim produced a handgun and shot the other man once in the upper body.”

Delimitros said the shooter called 911 to report the incident “but fled the scene prior to police arriving.”

“The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and was in stable condition today and is expected to survive,” Delimitros said.

The investigation is in its early stages and is being handled by police Mid-City Division. The identities of the suspected robber, and his victim who shot him, were not immediately available, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.