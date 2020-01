SAN DIEGO — Police Wednesday night were investigating a stabbing near Chicano Park in Barrio Logan.

Officers received a call for help around 10:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a stabbing victim inside a pickup truck near Main Street and Cesar E. Chavez Parkway.

Police were searching the area for a possible second victim.

The assailant was last seen getting into a gold-colored van and heading toward downtown.