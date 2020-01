SAN DIEGO — An outage left more than 2,700 SDG&E customers in northern San Diego without power Wednesday night.

The outage is affecting the communities of Mira Mesa, Scripps Ranch, Sorrento Valley, Lake Murray, Mission Gorge, Sycamore Canyon and MCAS Miramar, according to the utility company.

The outage was reported at 9:12 p.m. Service was estimated to be restored by 2 a.m.

Check SDG&E’s outage map for updates.