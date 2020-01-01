Ocean Beach Pier remains closed due to high surf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Ocean Beach Pier remained closed Wednesday for a second consecutive day due to high surf, according to Monica Munoz of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Munoz said ocean swells were expected to continue to increase, peaking on Thursday with waves up to 10 feet along San Diego County beaches.

The highest surf will be at west-northwest facing beaches in San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service.

The high surf conditions are expected to subside by this weekend.