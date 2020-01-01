Local organ donor honored in Rose Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASADENA, Calif. -- Thousands showed up Wednesday for the Rose Parade in Pasadena, but one face stood out in the crowd.

“I started cheering, 'that’s my baby up there!'” said Dana Speroni.

Her husband, Alessandro, passed away from an aneurism in 2013. He stayed alive in the hospital for five days before passing, allowing San-Diego based organization Life Sharing to find a recipient for his heart, liver, kidney and pancreas. Those donations saved the lives of four people.

Earlier this year, Speroni found out Life Sharing was building a float for the 131st Rose Parade and they wanted to include a photo of her late husband.

“To see it placed on the finished float and to see what the whole world was going to see, that to me was the biggest event.”

After weeks of anticipation, Speroni met Alessandro’s parents in Pasadena for the parade.

“We were front and center,” she said of their seats. “I was fourth row, got to see everything. I was it up on a hill and I was on my feet for about 20 minutes and I started to cheer. That’s my baby!”