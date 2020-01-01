Local families welcome New Year’s babies born in first hour of 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Several local families welcomed New Year's babies born in the first hour of 2020.

The first baby born in San Diego County in the new year was delivered Wednesday just after midnight in Escondido. Kevin and Wendi Perry of Valley Center welcomed Tatum Faith Perry at 12:01 a.m. at Palomar Medical Center.

The baby girl weighed in at 8 pounds, 6 ounces, said Bobette Brown, director of marketing and communications for the hospital.

A minute later, another girl was born in La Mesa.

Mia Perez Uriostegui was born at 12:02 a.m. at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, said Bruce Hartman, director of marketing and communications for the hospital at 5555 Grossmont Center Drive.

The mother of the baby was identified by Hartman as Halondra Uriostegui of San Diego.

Baby Mia weighed in at 8 pounds, 4 ounces, Hartman said.

In the South Bay, a National City family also celebrated the new year by welcoming a new baby.

Sarah Rodriguez Santillo and Aldo Lopez welcomed their first child, Alice Grace Lopez-Santillo, at 12:35 a.m. at Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista. Alice weighed in at 6 pounds, 6 ounces, according to a hospital spokesman.