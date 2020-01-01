Fire damages South Bay apartment building

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Crews quickly extinguished a fire at a National City apartment building Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze started around 3:30 p.m. at Chateau Gardens on 8th Street near Euclid Avenue. Flames damaged a portion of the building’s exterior.

Investigators believe the cause of the blaze was an electrical box that caught fire.

Officials evacuated approximately 40 units as a precaution. The Red Cross was called to help some residents who were expected to be without power for an unknown amount of time.

No one was injured.