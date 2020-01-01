Fire damages South Bay apartment building

Posted 4:40 PM, January 1, 2020, by and , Updated at 04:53PM, January 1, 2020

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Crews quickly extinguished a fire at a National City apartment building Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze started around 3:30 p.m. at Chateau Gardens on 8th Street near Euclid Avenue. Flames damaged a portion of the building’s exterior.

Investigators believe the cause of the blaze was an electrical box that caught fire.

Officials evacuated approximately 40 units as a precaution. The Red Cross was called to help some residents who were expected to be without power for an unknown amount of time.

No one was injured.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.682969 by -117.080914.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.