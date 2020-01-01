City of San Diego’s minimum wage increases to $13 per hour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The city of San Diego's hourly minimum wage increased Wednesday from $12 to $13 for employees who work at least two hours per week.

The increase is part of the city's Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinance, which voters approved as a ballot measure in 2016. The ordinance increased the city's minimum wage to $11.50 by January 2017. The state's minimum wage will also increase to $13 for companies with at least 26 employees, although San Diego's ordinance does not have an employment minimum.

Employees will continue to earn sick leave as outlined by their employer and earned sick leave can be capped at 40 hours per year, according to the city. Employers are required to post notices of the changes at their workplace in accordance with the minimum wage and sick leave ordinance.