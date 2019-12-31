Watch Live: Vegas New Year’s Eve

LAS VEGAS – Watch fireworks in the skies and stars on stage as FOX 5 rings in the new decade with live coverage of the New Year’s Eve celebration on the Las Vegas Strip.

FOX 5’s Maria Arcega-Dunn will report live from Las Vegas during a special show from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. (PT).

The broadcast will be seen on-air in 15 cities and online in more than 30 cities. There will be live shots from New York, Honolulu, Dallas, Denver and Los Angeles. Viewers will get to experience numerous venues around Las Vegas including the Hard Rock Cafe on the Las Vegas Strip, Caesars Palace, The Strat, Brooklyn Bowl, the Beer Park at Paris Hotel, Drai’s atop the Cromwell, South Point Hotel and Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.

“America’s Party” organizers expect 330,000 visitors in Las Vegas, and police say they’re prepared for 400,000 during the event Tuesday night that officials are dubbing “The Big 20.” Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed Tuesday night ahead of a choreographed eight-minute aerial pyrotechnic display at midnight from atop seven casino resorts.

The downtown Fremont Street Experience will debut a $32 million upgrade to a canopy light and sound show above its five-block carnival-like pedestrian midway. It features stages with live bands and DJs.