Watch Live: 131st Rose Parade, a New Year’s Day tradition

PASADENA, Calif. — The iconic Southern California New Year’s tradition — the Rose Parade — runs along a 5 1/2-mile route in Pasadena and this year includes 39 floral-decorated floats, 20 marching bands, 17 equestrians units, and of course the Royal Court and Rose Queen.

Put on by the Tournament of Roses, the 131st Rose Parade begins at 8 a.m. PT Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. This year marks the 73rd consecutive television broadcast of the Rose Parade on KTLA.

The theme for the 2020 parade is “The Power of Hope,” which the tournament says “celebrates the influence of optimism and hope.”

The three grand marshals are Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez, actress Gina Torres and prolific performer Rita Moreno.

The 102nd Rose Queen is Camille Kennedy of Pasadena, a senior at La Salle College Preparatory.

KTLA’s hosts for the broadcast are Leeza Gibbons, Mark Steines and Micah Ohlman.

If you’re a particular fan of one of the marching bands in the parade, you can watch the “Band Cam” — a raw, unedited feed devoted to the bands — on KTLA’s Facebook page.

The parade will be available to watch in repeat on KTLA’s YouTube page.