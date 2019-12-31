Shooting victims left at South Bay gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. -- Two people were dropped off at a South Bay gas station with gunshot wounds early Wednesday, leaving investigators trying to figure out what led up to the attack.

Police said a man and a woman were dropped off at the Shell gas station on National City Boulevard, just north of state Route 54, around 3 a.m. with gunshot wounds to their legs.

They made their way inside to ask the cashier for help, and paramedics were called to take the victims to the hospital.

What led up to the shooting and where it took place wasn't immediately clear, and National City police said the wounded man and woman were not cooperating with investigators.

NCPD was investigating whether the shooting may have taken place outside a nearby WalMart in Chula Vista.

Both victims were expected to survive their wounds.

