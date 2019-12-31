One person in hospital after car rescue

Posted 2:03 PM, December 31, 2019, by , Updated at 02:55PM, December 31, 2019

SAN DIEGO — Crews with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department were on the scene of a vehicle rescue Tuesday.

It started around 1:13 p.m. in the 4900 block of Market Street in the Chollas View neighborhood.

One patient had to be extricated from the vehicle. The victim was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital, according to Mónica Muñoz with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The fire department deployed two engines, a truck and a medic to help. There were a total of 19 personnel on the scene.

 

Google Map for coordinates 32.710393 by -117.089254.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.