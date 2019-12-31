One person in hospital after car rescue
SAN DIEGO — Crews with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department were on the scene of a vehicle rescue Tuesday.
It started around 1:13 p.m. in the 4900 block of Market Street in the Chollas View neighborhood.
One patient had to be extricated from the vehicle. The victim was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital, according to Mónica Muñoz with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
The fire department deployed two engines, a truck and a medic to help. There were a total of 19 personnel on the scene.
32.710393 -117.089254