North Park newsstand to close after 70 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- After 70 years in business, a North Park newspaper and magazine stand is scheduled to close up shop.

Paras News opened its doors back in 1949, offering one of the widest selections of newspapers and magazines in town. The stand's website says it carries more than 4,000 magazine titles.

But the current owner, Ken Gabbara, said times have changed and the internet has killed his business. He said he has lost about 30 percent of customers in the past five years.

Gabbara tried selling other items in his shop to keep the business going.

"Coffee, DVDs, snacks, gift items, whatever we could find, we would try to sell it," he said. But it was not enough to keep the business afloat.

Gabbara took over the shop about 12 years ago and is the third owner. He will close the doors permanently next week, once he can sell more of the magazines that line the shelves. He said he feels bad about closing, but he can't afford to continue,

"I just feel like I'm the person bringing down Paras after 70 years," he said. "I know I'm not, but that's the way I sort of feel."