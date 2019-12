SAN DIEGO — Lifeguards closed the Ocean Beach pier Tuesday afternoon due to high surf, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

The surf was expected to build over the next couple of days.

“We will see some high surf in the 8- to 10-foot range,” said NWS forecaster Casey Oswant. “Surf will be down to about 4 to 6 feet by the weekend.”

Earlier this month, a 20-foot section of the pier was repaired after being damaged by pounding surf.