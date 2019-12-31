Suspected burglar arrested after standoff

Posted 2:17 PM, December 31, 2019, by , Updated at 02:57PM, December 31, 2019

A man who allegedly broke into a neighbor's home was arrested Tuesday following an hour-long standoff.

LEMON GROVE — A man who allegedly broke into a neighbor’s home was arrested Tuesday following an hour-long standoff.

The break-in was reported about 9 a.m. at a home in the 1600 block of Colfax Drive, said Sergeant Steve Bodine with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“A report came in of a man known to the owner who had broken a window to get in,” Bodine said. “Deputies responded, as well as a canine brought in from Chula Vista.”

A standoff ensued when the man refused to come out, the sergeant said.

After about an hour, deputies entered the residence with a police dog, and the man was bitten while being taken into custody, he added.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment and was expected to be booked into jail on suspicion of vandalism and burglary.

The residents, who were asleep at the time of the break-in, were unhurt.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.721974 by -117.027434.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.