County facilities closed for New Year’s, parks and campgrounds open

Posted 3:16 PM, December 31, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO — Most county-run facilities will be closed Wednesday in observance of New Year’s Day, but essential services, including Sheriff’s Department patrols and animal control emergency response, will continue during the holiday.

County offices, family resource centers, libraries and animal shelters will be closed to the public Wednesday. 1. In addition, all county library branches will close early Tuesday at 5 p.m. in observance of New Year’s Eve.

County parks, preserves and campgrounds will remain open during normal business hours on New Year’s Day, though there will be no public vehicle access or restroom availability, with the exception of campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks.

The county will also shutter the Fallbrook, Lakeside and Spring Valley community centers, 4S Ranch Recreation Office and Spring Valley Gym on New Year’s Day. The Spring Valley Teen Center and Recreation Club will be closed from Jan. 1-6 while the Lakeside Teen Center and Recreation Club will be closed from Jan. 1-4.

All county offices and facilities will resume normal hours on Thursday, Jan. 2.

