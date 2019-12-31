AAA ‘Tipsy Tow’ offers last resort for would-be drunk drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- AAA is offering their famous "Tipsy Tow" service again this New Year's Eve, giving drivers yet another way to get home safely without driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The service will run from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday in San Diego County, along with 12 other Southern California regions where the Auto Club operates.

AAA said it "urges party-goers to plan for a sober ride or use a designated driver if attending a gathering."

"But if those plans fall through," the Auto Club writes, "motorists, bartenders, restaurant managers, party hosts or passengers of a drinking driver may, as a last resort, call 1-800-400-4AAA for a free tow home."

The Tipsy Tow service will also take you to a hotel where you are a registered guest. All rides must be seven miles or less or the passenger will be subject to a change. Drivers will also only have room for one passenger and can only make one stop, so don't try to take the whole party home with you.

"Callers simply tell the Auto Club operators, 'I need a Tipsy Tow,' to receive the free tow and ride," AAA explains. "An Auto Club-contracted roadside service truck will be dispatched."

With Tipsy Tow as a last resort, San Diego residents have plenty of plan-ahead options to get home safely, as well.

San Diego Metropolitan Transit System and the North County Transit District will be offering free rides beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

All trolley lines and most MTS bus routes will operate on a normal weekday service schedule. Late-night service will be offered on all three trolley lines until after 2 a.m.

MTS is also partnering with the rideshare company Lyft to provide discounted trips. Rides that either begin or end at an MTS transit center will receive a 20% discount.

Customers who need MTS information Tuesday night or Wednesday can visit the MTS website or download the GO MTS mobile app for real-time trip planning information, schedules and security. The automated InfoExpress phone line will also remain available by calling 619-685-4900.

MTS operates 95 bus routes and three Trolley lines on 53 miles of double-tracked railway.