Injured hiker airlifted from trail to popular waterfall

Posted 3:11 PM, December 31, 2019, by , Updated at 03:13PM, December 31, 2019

RAMONA, Calif. — A helicopter rescued an injured hiker on a remote trail near Ramona Tuesday.

Cal Fire Capt. Isaac Sanchez said rescuers were called about 1:15 p.m. to the trail to Cedar Creek Falls between Ramona and Julian.

“Ground and air units responded and a hoist airship lowered a rescuer to the female patient on the scene,” Sanchez said.

No information was immediately available on the identity of the injured hiker, or the nature of her injuries.

The 4.9-mile Cedar Creek Falls Trail features a waterfall and is popular with hikers.

 

