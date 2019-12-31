Injured hiker airlifted from trail to popular waterfall

RAMONA, Calif. — A helicopter rescued an injured hiker on a remote trail near Ramona Tuesday.
Cal Fire Capt. Isaac Sanchez said rescuers were called about 1:15 p.m. to the trail to Cedar Creek Falls between Ramona and Julian.
“Ground and air units responded and a hoist airship lowered a rescuer to the female patient on the scene,” Sanchez said.
No information was immediately available on the identity of the injured hiker, or the nature of her injuries.
The 4.9-mile Cedar Creek Falls Trail features a waterfall and is popular with hikers.
32.994161 -116.744886