1 killed, 1 hurt after car crashes into tree on rural highway

Posted 7:40 AM, December 31, 2019, by , Updated at 07:51AM, December 31, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A car crashed into a tree on a rural San Diego County highway Tuesday morning, killing one person and leaving another badly injured.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on state Route 79 in Oak Grove, a community in rural northeast San Diego County, according to Cal Fire. The collision happened near Oak Grove Truck Trail.

One person was killed in the crash while another person was badly hurt. They were rushed to the hospital by helicopter, Cal Fire said.

California Highway Patrol reported a large tree blocking all lanes of traffic in the area, thought it wasn’t clear if the crash knocked the tree down or if the driver hit the tree as it sat on the highway.

Officials did not immediately share details about the victims.

