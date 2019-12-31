1 killed, 1 hurt after car crashes into tree on rural highway

SAN DIEGO — A car crashed into a tree on a rural San Diego County highway Tuesday morning, killing one person and leaving another badly injured.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on state Route 79 in Oak Grove, a community in rural northeast San Diego County, according to Cal Fire. The collision happened near Oak Grove Truck Trail.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO and cooperators are at scene of a single vehicle traffic collision vs a tree on Hwy 79 at Oak Grove Truck Trail in the community of Oak Grove. 1patient has been confirmed to be a fatality and 1 has been transported via air ambulance.#HighwayIC pic.twitter.com/XOk7QbrTb0 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 31, 2019

One person was killed in the crash while another person was badly hurt. They were rushed to the hospital by helicopter, Cal Fire said.

California Highway Patrol reported a large tree blocking all lanes of traffic in the area, thought it wasn’t clear if the crash knocked the tree down or if the driver hit the tree as it sat on the highway.

Officials did not immediately share details about the victims.

We will update this developing story.