Woman, 60, arrested after freeway chase in white Mercedes

SAN DIEGO -- Police Monday arrested a woman in her 60s who led them on an hour-long chase that started in Del Cerro and ended near the UC San Diego campus.

Just before 3 p.m. on Del Cerro Boulevard and Rockhurst Drive, police officers signaled for the driver of a white Mercedes-Benz to pull over, but the woman did not comply, said Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

The pursuit ended shortly after 4 p.m. at Nobel Drive and Interstate 5, when the driver pulled over. But she refused to exit the vehicle, so officers broke one of the windows and used pepper spray to get her into custody, Martinez said.

The woman's name was not immediately released. Martinez said he could not confirm a broadcast that the driver was wanted on a felony warrant, but did say that officers reported "having problems with her in the past."