Wind Advisory in effect until Tuesday morning

SAN DIEGO — A Wind Advisory is in effect for the inland valleys of San Diego County starting Monday until Tuesday at 10 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

Northeast winds could reach speeds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts reaching speeds of 40 to 50 mph.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, the NWS warns. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.

Drivers are advised to slow down on the roads and use caution.

The strongest winds are expected during the overnight hours Monday evening.