Vigil planned for security guard killed in front of homeless shelter

SAN DIEGO – A candlelight memorial for a security guard who was shot to death Saturday in front of a homeless shelter was scheduled for Monday evening.

The man who was shot was Ernest Buchanan, 44, a father of six, according to Alpha Project President and CEO Bob McElroy. Buchanan, who worked at the Alpha Project shelter in East Village, was returning to the shelter at 17th Street and Imperial Avenue around 7:30 p.m. after his dinner break when he was shot several times, McElroy said.

The memorial for Buchanan was planned for 6 p.m. at the shelter.

San Diego police had not arrested anyone as of Monday afternoon. They did not provide any updates on the shooting investigation and had not officially released the name of the victim.

Police have asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.