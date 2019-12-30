Tuberculosis case reported in Santee jail

SANTEE, Calif. — A person tested positive for tuberculosis and may have exposed other people to it at Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility, the County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) announced Monday.

The period of potential exposure occurred from August 5, 2019, to December 6, 2019. The Sheriff’s Department is offering free testing for its staff and all identified people in custody.

Tuberculosis is transmitted from person to person through indoor air during prolonged contact with an infectious individual. Most people who are exposed do not become infected.

“Testing is recommended for people who were exposed to make sure they are not infected since initial infection usually has no symptoms,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “For any infected people, early diagnosis and prompt treatment can prevent the infectious form of the disease.”

Symptoms of active TB disease include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss. For people with symptoms of TB, or those with compromised immune systems and who may not show symptoms, it is important that the person sees their medical provider to rule out TB. TB can be treated and cured with antibiotics.

The number of annual TB cases in San Diego County has decreased since the early 1990s and has stabilized in recent years. There were 237 cases reported in 2017 and 226 in 2018. To date, 208 cases have been reported in 2019.

People who would like more information about this potential exposure and TB are asked to call the San Diego County TB Control Program at (619) 692-8621.