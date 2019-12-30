San Diego’s minimum wage will increase on New Year’s Day

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is one of 72 jurisdictions across the United States set to raise the minimum wage in 2020.

In California, the state minimum wage will increase $1 each year until it reaches $15 for all employers in 2023.

In 2020, the minimum wage for businesses with 25 employees or less will be $12. Employers with 26 employees or more will be required to pay $13 per hour, at a minimum.

But some local jurisdictions in California have their own minimum wages, including San Diego, which includes a minor tweak to the state law.

Rather than setting two different rates based on the number of employees at a business, San Diego will simply require all employers to pay a minimum of $13 each hour, regardless of their staff’s size.

The new mark is a $1 increase from 2019, when all employers were required to pay a minimum of $12 per hour.

The city has a map for determining whether a work location falls within San Diego’s boundaries online.

Other California jurisdictions with their own minimum wage requirements include the city and county of Los Angeles, Malibu, Santa Monica and Pasadena, according to the Los Angeles Times.