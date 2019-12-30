× Rivers emotional as season ends with his Chargers future in doubt

LOS ANGELES — Philip Rivers, the longtime Chargers quarterback who was beloved in San Diego before riding out a rocky first two years in Los Angeles, got emotional Sunday after a game that could be his last with the team.

“I can say I gave it everything I had, every week,” Rivers said in a news conference after the 31-21 loss to the Chiefs.

“Maybe it means an interception on 4th and 18, when you’re down 10. Because I don’t care that it’s going to say ‘2 interceptions.’ I really don’t. It’s just, I ain’t quitting.

“Going into the locker room, win or lose, I can say, ‘Dagumit, we fell short — or we won — but, shoot, I couldn’t have tried any harder.'”

QB1 is all heart. pic.twitter.com/kNalRfkWY7 — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) December 29, 2019

As San Diego Union-Tribune columnist Tom Krasovic writes, what comes next for Rivers isn’t entirely clear.

“The Rivers nostalgia is thick lately, because the end to the eight-time Pro Bowler’s run seems closer than ever,” Krasovic wrote Sunday. “He’s not under contract at season’s end for the first time in his 16 NFL years.”

The columnist said his best guess was still that Rivers would return to the team. But he also acknowledged the quarterback’s uneven performance this season has opened the door for speculation the Chargers’ could cut ties with Rivers.

The quarterback has said he wants to play in 2020, so if the Bolts don’t resign Rivers, its possible fans could see the strange sight of him under center in another team’s jersey.

“One more scenario: If the right job didn’t line up for him and his family, Rivers choosing to launch his youth-coaching career, with sixth-grade son Gunner Rivers getting most of his football attention, wouldn’t be shocking,” Krasovic said.