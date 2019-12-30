Man hurt when Mini Cooper rear-ends SUV

SAN DIEGO — A passenger in a Jeep Wrangler was injured when the SUV was rear-ended by a Mini Cooper, authorities said Monday.

The crash was reported at 6:11 p.m. Sunday on Poway Road in Sabre Springs, San Diego police Sgt. Kevin Gibson said.

A 62-year-old man driving a westbound 2013 Mini Cooper failed to notice the traffic in front of him was stopped for a red light and rear-ended a 2015 Jeep Wrangler, Gibson said.

The 65-year-old man in the Jeep’s passenger seat suffered a fractured forearm and bruises to his chest, the sergeant said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.