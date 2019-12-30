Man heard screaming for help after climbing crane downtown

SAN DIEGO — A man climbed up a crane at a construction site in downtown San Diego’s East Village neighborhood, but started yelling for help after getting about eight stories up, police said Monday.

Dispatchers received a call around 7:15 p.m. Sunday from a person who reported that a man was screaming for help on a crane near the intersection of E Street and 11th Avenue, San Diego police Sgt. Kevin Gibson said.

Officers responded to the area along with a police helicopter, but the man was able to get down and run away before police located him, Gibson said.

No description of the crane climber was immediately available.

