Free transit rides, extended trolley service offered on New Year’s Eve

SAN DIEGO — As police ramp up DUI checkpoints and parking costs hit premium rates, San Diego Metropolitan Transit System and the North County Transit District will offering free rides beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday for New Year’s Eve.

MTS is also partnering with ride-hailing company Lyft to provide discounts to help people get home safely on New Year’s Eve. Trips that either begin or end at an MTS transit center will receive a 20% discount.

All trolley lines and most MTS bus routes will operate on a normal weekday service schedule. Late-night service will be offered on all three trolley lines until after 2 a.m.

“The most important thing on New Year’s Eve is for people to be safe,” County Supervisor and MTS board chairman Nathan Fletcher said. “To help, MTS is making public transit as easy and convenient as possible. Free service after 6 p.m., extra early morning service and a partnership with Lyft allows people a great option to driving.”

The MTS Transit Store, Compass Service Center and customer service offices will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed Wednesday.

Customers who need MTS information Tuesday night or Wednesday can visit the MTS website or download the GO MTS mobile app for real-time trip planning information, schedules and security. The automated InfoExpress phone line will also remain available by calling 619-685-4900.

MTS operates 95 bus routes and three Trolley lines on 53 miles of double-tracked railway. Every weekday, 300,000 passenger trips are taken on MTS bus and Trolley services in 10 cities and unincorporated areas of the county.