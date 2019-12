SAN DIEGO — Fire heavily damaged a shed in a residential backyard Monday in Webster.

The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. at a home on Beech Street, said Monica Munoz of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The shed was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, Munoz said.

While there were no injuries or damage to the residence, damage to the shed and its contents was estimated at $30,000, Munoz said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Munoz.