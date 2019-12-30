County registrar reminds voters of requirements for presidential primary

SAN DIEGO — County election officials Monday reminded voters who are registered with a political party that they can only vote on that party’s slate of presidential candidates in the March 3 primary election.

To vote for a presidential candidate in another party, voters must re- register with that party, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. According to the registrar, more than two-thirds of the county’s 1.8 million registered voters are registered with a political party.

People planning to vote by mail should check their registration, and if necessary re-register, before Jan. 6 to ensure they receive the correct ballot. Ballots are scheduled to be mailed the week of Feb. 3.

Nonpartisan voters will not see a race for president on their ballot. To vote for president, such voters have several options. Nonpartisan voters can request a ballot from the American Independent, Democratic or Libertarian parties to vote for a presidential candidate in one of those parties.

The Green, Peace and Freedom, and Republican parties have chosen to not allow nonpartisan voters to participate in their presidential primaries. To vote for one of those presidential primary candidates, nonpartisan voters must re-register to vote with that party.

For more information, call 858-565-5800 or visit sdvote.com.