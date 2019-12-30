Coronado water contact closure lifted

CORONADO, Calif. — The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health Monday lifted a water contact closure for the Coronado shoreline and beaches from Avenida Lunar through North Beach.

Water quality testing confirmed Tijuana River flows are no longer impacting those beaches, according to the DEH, which had placed water contact closure signs to alert Coronado beachgoers to sewage-contaminated flows from the Tijuana River.

Recent rainfall had caused runoff in the Tijuana River to enter the Tijuana Estuary on the U.S. side of the border.

DEH officials said the shoreline from the international border through Silver Strand, including the Tijuana Slough, Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines, remains closed until sampling confirms those areas are safe for water contact.

The closures, first issued on November 21, will remain in place until water samples meet state health standards indicating the water is safe for recreational use.

For updates on beach advisory and closure information, visit http://www.sdbeachinfo.com or call the 24-hour hotline at 619-338-2073.