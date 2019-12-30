× Baby seal stranded on sand

SAN DIEGO — Lifeguards worked to help a tiny baby fur seal that appeared to be in distress.

The seal was spotted by a concerned neighbor in Mission Beach off San Fernando Place around 8 a.m. Monday. The neighbor called San Diego lifeguards, who recruited the help of SeaWorld.

“A fur seal is a little weird to see at this time of the year,” said Eric Otjen of SeaWorld.

SeaWorld experts carefully caught the seal on the beach to help out. The next step will be to assess if there are any injuries and determine if rehabilitation is necessary, then they will re-release the seal.

“This year is the beginning of our stranded season,” added Otjen. “We want to make sure everyone knows they can call our stranded hotline 1-800-541-SEAL. The phone line is monitored 24 hours a day.”

Otjen said never pick up a seal or sea lion because they have sharp teeth and are possibly carrying diseases humans can get from touching them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.