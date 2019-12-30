× 48-year-old elephant euthanized at San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO — An elderly African elephant at the San Diego Zoo died over the weekend, it was announced Monday. Tembo was 48 years old.

Tembo, a female, had been undergoing stem cell therapy to relieve age-related ailments, according to a statement from the zoo. On Saturday, animal care staff noticed behaviors that indicated Tembo was experiencing severe discomfort. The staff tried to make her more comfortable, but Tembo did not get any rest overnight.

“On Sunday morning, after evaluating quality of life options, staff made the difficult decision to compassionately euthanize her,” the statement read.

Before Tembo came to the zoo in 1983, she was was used by private owners as an animal actor.