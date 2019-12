× Woman seriously hurt after DUI rollover crash

SAN DIEGO — A woman was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after flipping her car.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on SR-163 southbound near Interstate 52.

The female driver was under the influence of alcohol, the California Highway Patrol said. She failed to negotiate a turn and crashed off the roadway.

She had to be extracted from the overturned vehicle by firefighters and was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital with major injuries.