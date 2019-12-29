Unlicensed drivers get citations during checkpoint

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Five citations were issued by Chula Vista police during an impaired driving and driver’s license checkpoint, officials said Sunday.

The citations were issued to drivers who were unlicensed or whose license was suspended, Chula Vista Police Officer Brian Carter said. One vehicle was impounded.

The checkpoint was set up in the 600 block of Telegraph Canyon Road and was in operation between 7 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Of the 3,323 vehicles that traveled through the checkpoint, 1,007 vehicles were screened. Police gave 16 drivers field sobriety tests, Carter said. Police made no arrests.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.