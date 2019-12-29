× Police hunt for shooter who killed security guard

SAN DIEGO — Police were still looking Sunday for the shooter who fatally gunned down a security guard outside an East Village homeless shelter Saturday night.

Police said it was unclear if it was one person or multiple people responsible for the shooting.

The security guard was approached outside the Alpha Project located at the intersection of 17th and Imperial Avenues around 7:30 p.m. Saturday and was shot several times in his upper body, according to police.

“San Diego PD was flagged down by a witness who said they heard multiple gunshots,” said Martha Sainz, acting captain for the homicide unit.

Witnesses told FOX 5 they heard the shots and rushed outside.

“I heard police coming, like a whole bunch of sirens like somebody got shot,” said Vivian Johnson who lives in the area. “We immediately came outside and I saw somebody on the ground.”

The victim was found on the sidewalk outside the shelter and taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries. It was still unclear Sunday afternoon what led up to the shooting.

Neighbors say the shelter has only been open for several weeks, and even before that, the spot was known for its homeless population.

“Something like this happens and it’s bad because there are kids over here so it’s like scary,” said Johnson.

Police have asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.