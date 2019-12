× Person shot to death near Mount Hope

SAN DIEGO — One person was shot to death Sunday in the Mt. Hope neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Raven Street.

The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times. He later was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives were investigating the shooting.

No suspect description was released.

Check back for updates to this developing story.