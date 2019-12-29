Man shot twice during robbery

SAN DIEGO — A man is in the hospital after being shot by two people that approached him during a suspected robbery.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at Teak Street in Mountain View. A 21-year-old black man was standing outside his car when he was approached by two black men who walked over to him, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The two men had a handgun and told the victim they were going to rob him. As they were checking his pockets, he was shot twice — once in the torso and another time in the arm. The two men ran away and are still at large.

The victim drove to his girlfriend’s house until paramedics took him to the hospital. His injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

The men were last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and a red hooded sweatshirt. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.