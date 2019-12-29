County snow levels could drop to 2,500 feet this week

SAN DIEGO — Another cold storm was headed to San Diego County late Sunday evening and through Monday night, forecasters said Sunday.

Heavy rain will remain offshore, and some light rain and mountain snow is possible on Monday.

A winter storm warning was likely to be discontinued later Sunday, the National Weather Service in San Diego said in a release issued at 9:36 a.m.

“The models are beginning to gel regarding the track of the system dropping south off the coast,” the weather service said. “The consensus now is for it to track far enough west (as it drops south) to keep most of the heavy precipitation off the coast of Southern California.”

However, the snow level on Monday could fall to the 2,500-foot level.

For the rest of the week, a strong high-pressure system should expand east over California, providing fair, dry and warmer weather, forecasters said.

“The dry weather is likely to persist into early next week, along with periods of offshore flow and mild weather,” officials said.

Elevated surf is expected at San Diego County beaches Tuesday as a medium swell arrives. Widespread high surf conditions could start on Thursday, with 8- to 10-foot waves in parts of the county.