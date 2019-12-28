San Diego County gas prices drop to lowest price since summer

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Saturday for the 50th time in the past 52 days, decreasing three-tenths of a cent to $3.613, its lowest amount since August 31.

The average price has decreased 44.5 cents over the past 52 days, including four-tenths of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

It is 2.3 cents less than one week ago and 22.8 cents lower than one month ago, but 25 cents higher than one year ago.