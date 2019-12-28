Pedestrian in marked crosswalk hit by car

SAN DIEGO — A man suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a car in the Linda Vista neighborhood while walking in a marked crosswalk Saturday.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 79-year-old man was crossing Ulric Street on Dunlop Street around 3:30 p.m. when he was struck by a 2017 Nissan sedan driven by a 51-year-old woman.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of facial fractures and other injuries that police said were serious but not life-threatening.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division was investigating the cause of the crash.