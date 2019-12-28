Pedestrian in marked crosswalk hit by car

Posted 10:33 PM, December 28, 2019, by , Updated at 10:34PM, December 28, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A man suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a car in the Linda Vista neighborhood while walking in a marked crosswalk Saturday.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 79-year-old man was crossing Ulric Street on Dunlop Street around 3:30 p.m. when he was struck by a 2017 Nissan sedan driven by a 51-year-old woman.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of facial fractures and other injuries that police said were serious but not life-threatening.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division was investigating the cause of the crash.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.785594 by -117.168868.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.