Motorcyclist hospitalized after losing control on curved road

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was in critical condition Saturday after losing control of his vehicle in La Jolla, authorities said.

A 21-year-old man was riding his motorcycle north on Torrey Pines Road around 4 p.m. Saturday when the rear wheel of his 2014 Suzuki VZR 1800 locked while entering a curve in the road. Police said the motorcyclist then lost control and was thrown from his vehicle.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition for treatment of several serious injuries, including a broken clavicle and a broken scapula.

Police said the man was expected to survive his injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash was encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.