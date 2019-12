Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- A car was seriously damaged in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Escondido Saturday.

The crash was reported around 12:15 a.m. along Jesmond Dene Road east of Interstate 15.

Officials said the driver might have lost control of the vehicle after coming into contact with water on the road and that neither drugs nor alcohol were considered to be factors in the crash.

The driver was not injured in the crash, police said.