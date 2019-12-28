Crews pull truck from Mission Bay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Lifeguards worked Saturday to remove a truck that was fully submerged in Mission Bay near Fiesta Island.

Lifeguards said the truck went into the water sometime around 7:15 p.m. Friday.

An initial attempt to retrieve the truck Friday evening was unsuccessful, according to Sergeant Ed Harris with the San Diego Lifeguards.

Crews returned to Mission Bay Saturday morning to resume efforts to pull the truck from the muddy bottom of the bay, Harris said.

The cause of the truck's submersion was not confirmed Saturday.

No injuries were reported in connection with the vehicle rescue.